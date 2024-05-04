The arrests were made in Putnam County on Friday, April 26, when law enforcement was advised to be on the lookout for a vehicle heading north on Interstate 684 wanted by the New York City Police Department in connection with a robbery investigation.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a deputy in the area found the vehicle on Route 22 in Southeast and began following it. Eventually, authorities pulled it over and took the three occupants into custody.

The driver, 48-year-old Omar Rodriguez Aponte of Homestead, Florida, was charged with possession of burglar's tools and assigned a future court date in the Town of Southeast Court.

The two passengers, Queens residents Diego Bustos Escobar, age 38, and Michal Alba Rincon, age 39, were also charged with possession of burglar's tools. Additionally, they were also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for allegedly having fake Mexican driver's licenses, the Sheriff's Office said.

The duo also allegedly gave deputies fake names when arrested, authorities added.

Escobar was later found to have a felony warrant from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California and was held in the Putnam County Correctional Facility before his extradition.

As for Rincon, he was later released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.