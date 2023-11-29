Fair 35°

Trapped Driver Rescued After Crashing Car Into House In Brewster

A person had to be rescued from their vehicle after crashing it into a Hudson Valley home and becoming trapped inside, fire officials said.

<p>The incident happened at a home on Carmel Avenue in Brewster.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Carmel Fire Department
The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m., when a vehicle careened into a home in Brewster on Carmel Avenue, according to the Carmel Fire Department. 

Arriving firefighters soon found that a sedan had crashed into the home, injuring the driver and causing them to become trapped inside their car. Crews then worked to stabilize the residence's structure and get the driver out of the vehicle. 

The driver was then taken to Danbury Hospital to receive treatment, the department said. 

Fire crews and building department officials remained at the residence to help clean it up and make sure it was stable, officials added. The cause of the crash was not released.

