Smouldering Tub Of Lithium Batteries Fills Garrison Home With Toxic Smoke

Toxic smoke had to be vented out of a Hudson Valley home after a tub of lithium batteries caught on fire, fire officials said. 

 Photo Credit: Continental Village Fire Department/Bob Rimm
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, when a homeowner in Garrison reported black smoke coming from their garage, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company. 

Arriving fire crews found that a metal tub of lithium batteries in the home's garage had caught on fire. Firefighters then removed the tub from the home and extinguished the blaze before venting toxic smoke out of the garage. 

The Putnam County HAZMAT team later responded to the incident, according to the Continental Village Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to the blaze. 

The reason that the batteries caught on fire was not released. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

