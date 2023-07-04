Severe Tickborne Disease On Rise In Putnam County: Here's How To Prevent It

The number of cases of the tickborne disease anaplasmosis in Putnam County is higher than average, with 36 cases being reported during the first six months of 2023, the county's health department announced on Monday, July 3.

This number is similar to the counts seen during the first six months of 2021, which was the year with the highest amount of cases on record.

As a result of the sharp rise in cases, an advisory has been sent to healthcare providers in Putnam.

The disease, which can occur at any time of year, peaks in June and July and usually begins one to two weeks after an infected tick bites a victim.

Symptoms caused by the disease include:

Fevers;

Chills;

Headaches;

Muscle aches.

Anaplasmosis can also result in severe illness if treatment is delayed or if other medical conditions are present in the sick person. Anyone who experiences symptoms that may be caused by the disease should seek treatment, even if they are not aware of having been bitten.

In order to prevent being bitten and contracting the disease, health officials recommend the following:

Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, as this is where most ticks are found;

Those who walk outside should wear repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin;

Check clothes, gear, and pets for ticks and remove them when returning home

Kill ticks by tumbling dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for ten minutes. Wet clothing may need more time in the dryer;

Take a shower and do a full-body check for ticks, as the sooner they are removed, the less likely it is to contract the disease.

The rise in cases usually coincides with the active season of the nymphal Ixodes scapularis ticks, which transmit the disease the most.

