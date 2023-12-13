Scammers Posing As Carmel Highway Department Officials, Asking For Money

The scam was reported in Putnam County by the Town of Carmel Highway Department, which said their main phone number ending in 7474 has been the target of a spoofing attack, Carmel Police announced on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to Carmel Police, the scammers have used the number to call residents and ask for money, gift cards, or for them to "wait for a message."

The department is now investigating the incidents with help from the town's telephone provider. Any residents who receive an unsolicited call from the Carmel Highway Department are asked to not answer and to not share any personal identifying information.

The Highway Department's phone number is still operating for those who need to conduct normal business, police said.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

