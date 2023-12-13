Fair 43°

SHARE

Scammers Posing As Carmel Highway Department Officials, Asking For Money

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning residents to be aware of phone scammers who have been posing as highway department officials and asking for money or gift cards.

<p>The Carmel Police Department is warning residents of phone scammers posing as the town's Highway Department.&nbsp;</p>

The Carmel Police Department is warning residents of phone scammers posing as the town's Highway Department. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/Khunkorn
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The scam was reported in Putnam County by the Town of Carmel Highway Department, which said their main phone number ending in 7474 has been the target of a spoofing attack, Carmel Police announced on Friday, Dec. 8. 

According to Carmel Police, the scammers have used the number to call residents and ask for money, gift cards, or for them to "wait for a message." 

The department is now investigating the incidents with help from the town's telephone provider. Any residents who receive an unsolicited call from the Carmel Highway Department are asked to not answer and to not share any personal identifying information. 

The Highway Department's phone number is still operating for those who need to conduct normal business, police said. 

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Carmel Police at 845-628-1300. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE