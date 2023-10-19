Rollover Crash: Victim Extricated From Damaged Car In Putnam County

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 18, when crews responded to a rollover crash on Route 9 in Garrison, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company.

Once first responders arrived, one of the car's occupants was extricated after becoming trapped inside. Both of the vehicle's occupants were then taken to a local trauma center with the help of the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The Continental Village Fire Department, Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Putnam County Sheriff's Office also helped respond to the crash.

