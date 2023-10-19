Mostly Cloudy 63°

Rollover Crash: Victim Extricated From Damaged Car In Putnam County

A person had to be extricated from a wrecked vehicle following a rollover crash in the Hudson Valley that sent two victims to the hospital. 

The crash happened on Route 9 in Garrison.
Photo Credit: Garrison Volunteer Fire Company
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 18, when crews responded to a rollover crash on Route 9 in Garrison, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company. 

Once first responders arrived, one of the car's occupants was extricated after becoming trapped inside. Both of the vehicle's occupants were then taken to a local trauma center with the help of the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 

The Continental Village Fire Department, Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Putnam County Sheriff's Office also helped respond to the crash. 

