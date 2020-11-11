Woman Wanted Since 2009 For Criminal Mischief In Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman who has been wanted for second-degree criminal mischief in Patterson since February of 2009.

Angela Wojcik, 52, is also known as Angela Cote, and her last known residence was in the state of Connecticut. She stands at 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 845-808-4357

