Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Woman Wanted Since 2009 For Criminal Mischief In Putnam County

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Angela J. Wojcik, also known as Angela Cote
Angela J. Wojcik, also known as Angela Cote Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman who has been wanted for second-degree criminal mischief in Patterson since February of 2009

Angela Wojcik, 52, is also known as Angela Cote, and her last known residence was in the state of Connecticut. She stands at 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 845-808-4357

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.