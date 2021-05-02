Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Nabbed With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

The area of the stop. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested for possession of alleged drugs during a traffic stop by New York State Police.

Becky K. Teck, age 50, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Tuesday, April 27, following the stop in the city of Poughkeepsie, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, at approximately 8:25 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Cadillac CTS on Flannery Avenue in the city of Poughkeepsie for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. 

During the stop, troopers discovered that Teck, a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of approximately 2 grams of cocaine, and 2.2 grams of heroin, Hicks said.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on her own recognizance.

