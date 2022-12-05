Trio Nabbed In Mahopac For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police

Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel in the area of West Lake Boulevard (Route 33), according to Carmel Police.

Police were then able to locate the vehicle in Mahopac on Route 6N and pulled the vehicle over. Inside, police identified the driver and two passengers as:

Vitaliy Lutso, age 27, of Brooklyn;

Tetiana Alive-Yolosovych, age 29, of Brooklyn;

Mykola Popadynets, age 24, of Mahopac.

After pulling the trio over, police found that Lutso had been driving the vehicle with a suspended license and registration, as well as a fake Delaware registration tag, according to authorities.

Additionally, police found stolen pieces of mail belonging to Mahopac residents inside the vehicle, as well as several stolen credit cards and checks belonging to people in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Tennessee, police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody and arraigned on multiple charges, and are currently held in the Putnam County Correctional Facility, according to police.

