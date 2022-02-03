Trio Charged After Troopers Respond To Report Of Burglary In Progress In Area

Three people are facing felony drug charges after police investigated a report of a burglary in the region.

Troopers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Old County Road in the Sullivan County town Cocherton at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that 26-year-old Cheyenne Everett, 25-year-old Ali Celic, and 31-year-old Agron Celic, all of Woodbourne, illegally entered the home, police said.

Police said the vehicle used to drive to the residence was a 2004 Ford F-150 with switched plates.

Inside the Ford, authorities found 22.8 grams of heroin and 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, along with credit cards and benefit cards with names of individuals who were not the defendants, police reported.

State Police said the three defendants were charged with the following:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal trespass

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Police said the defendants were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

