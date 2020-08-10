Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
These Putnam Towns Seeing New Spike In Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
State Police are urging Putnam County residents to lock and secure their vehicles at all times after ten vehicles were broken into and one was stolen over the span of one weekend.

On the weekend of Sunday, Oct. 3, State Police in Brewster received reports of items stolens from vehicles in the towns of Patterson, Southeast and Carmel. The majority of these cars were unlocked, said police.

Police said that residents should never leave their vehicles running unattended, and remember to close all car windows and sunroofs, keep their vehicles locked, park in well-lit areas and avoid leaving valuables or personal identification in their cars. 

