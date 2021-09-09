Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Lengthy Investigation Into Armed Gas Station Robbery In Area

During the robbery.
During the robbery. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man has been charged in connection with an armed gas station robbery that took place more than two years ago.

Dutchess County resident Patrick Simmons, age 55, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 6, for the incident which took place in April 2019 in the town of Pleasant Valley.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, officers were dispatched to the Mobil Service Station at 1415 Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley for a reported robbery in which the suspect displayed a firearm and caused injury to the store clerk. 

Patrick Simmons

New York State Police

 After a lengthy two-year investigation in conjunction with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police Forensic Intelligence Center, Simmons was identified as a suspect.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Assault

Simmons was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.

