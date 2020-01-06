Suspect In Car Stolen From Hospital Nabbed After Chase Ends In Crash, Foot Pursuit, Police Say

A man driving a vehicle stolen from an area hospital was busted after taking police on a short chase, crashing, and attempting to flee from officers on foot, police said.

Investigators in Dutchess County from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to the MidHudson Regional Hospital on North Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, where there was a report of a stolen 2010 Acura TL.

Hours later, at approximately 8:36 a.m., a Town of Poughkeepsie police officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Route 44 and Burnett Boulevard and attempted to stop it, at which point the driver - later identified as Poughkeepsie resident Matthew Speranza - failed to comply and sped away.

According to police, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Speranza was involved in a one-car crash on Worrall Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie, at which point he fled on foot.

Police said that investigators were provided a description of Speranza, who was later tracked down and taken into custody by officers without further incident.

Speranza, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, felonies.

He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. No return court date has been announced.

