Supermarket Shoplifted 3 Times In 3 Days In Carmel, Police Nab Suspects

Three different people who stole from a supermarket in the Hudson Valley in three days now face larceny charges, police said.

The thefts happened at the Tops Supermarket in Putnam County located in Carmel at 1936 US Route 6, according to Carmel Police.

The first two shoplifting incidents happened on Friday, March 3, when police responded to the store at two separate times at the request of loss prevention officials.

At around 1:50 p.m., police in Connecticut took a Danbury man into custody, and at around 7:40 p.m., arrested a Brewster woman. Both were charged with petit larceny and will appear in court on Tuesday, March 21.

Two days later, on Monday, March 6, Carmel officers again responded to the Tops Supermarket after it was alleged that a 43-year-old Mahopac woman had stolen $370 worth of merchandise.

The woman was then arrested and charged with petit larceny. She will appear in court on Monday, March 20.

