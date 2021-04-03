St. Patrick's Day Crackdown In Area Results In 21 Arrests

A total of 21 people were busted for alleged drunk driving or driving while impaired during a St. Patrick’s Holiday DWI crackdown in the area.
It ran from Tuesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 21, in Dutchess County.
“With enforcement efforts being ramped up throughout the St. Patrick’s Day Community Engagement Campaign, the message is clear: these preventable behaviors and choices which are serious safety threats on our roadways remain a targeted priority in Dutchess County," said Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William C. Johnson.
Those arrested were:
- Roberto Valencia-Perez, age 31, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- Francis Capone, age 63, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- Daniel Jarosch, age 35, of LaGrange - DWI
- Zoltan Tatai, age 62, of Wappinger - DWI
- Elyse DeGeorge, age 26, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- William Boyles, age 25, of Fishkill - DWI
- Timothy Gaul, age 25, of Fishkill - DWI
- William Glynn, age 35, of Rhinebeck - DWI
- Christian Giattino, age 23, of Wappinger - DWI
- Christine Iraci, age 34, of Fishkill - DWI
- Harmony Graziano, age 45, of Wappinger - DWI
- Scott Schwabedissen, age 37, of Pleasant Valley - DWI
- Kenneth Grayson, age 36, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- Reginald Winslow, age 36, of Town Rhinebeck - DWI
- Jean Maestrsa-Villanueva, age 40, of East Fishkill - DWI
- Arreola Valdez, age 29, of Texas - DWI
- Scott Stella, age 44 of Catskill, - DWI
- Edward Keelyn, age 23, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI (Drugs )
- Brandon Richardson, age 33, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI (Drugs), crim possession of narcotics with intent to sell; criminal possession of a narcotic, resisting arrest
- Philip Simmons, age 55, of Hyde Park - DWI
- Vicki Ohlinger, age 41, of Hopewell Jct. - DWI
The detail was carried out by:
- Members of the Sheriff's Office
- New York State Police
- Town of the Poughkeepsie Police
- Town of East Fishkill Police
- Village of Millerton Police
- Town of Red Hook Police
- Town of Hyde Park Police
The coordinated details were funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation.
