St. Patrick's Day Crackdown In Area Results In 21 Arrests

A total of 21 people were busted for alleged drunk driving or driving while impaired during a St. Patrick’s Holiday DWI crackdown in the area.

It ran from Tuesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 21, in Dutchess County.

“With enforcement efforts being ramped up throughout the St. Patrick’s Day Community Engagement Campaign, the message is clear: these preventable behaviors and choices which are serious safety threats on our roadways remain a targeted priority in Dutchess County," said Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William C. Johnson.

Those arrested were:

Roberto Valencia-Perez, age 31, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Francis Capone, age 63, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Daniel Jarosch, age 35, of LaGrange - DWI

Zoltan Tatai, age 62, of Wappinger - DWI

Elyse DeGeorge, age 26, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

William Boyles, age 25, of Fishkill - DWI

Timothy Gaul, age 25, of Fishkill - DWI

William Glynn, age 35, of Rhinebeck - DWI

Christian Giattino, age 23, of Wappinger - DWI

Christine Iraci, age 34, of Fishkill - DWI

Harmony Graziano, age 45, of Wappinger - DWI

Scott Schwabedissen, age 37, of Pleasant Valley - DWI

Kenneth Grayson, age 36, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Reginald Winslow, age 36, of Town Rhinebeck - DWI

Jean Maestrsa-Villanueva, age 40, of East Fishkill - DWI

Arreola Valdez, age 29, of Texas - DWI

Scott Stella, age 44 of Catskill, - DWI

Edward Keelyn, age 23, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI (Drugs )

Brandon Richardson, age 33, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI (Drugs), crim possession of narcotics with intent to sell; criminal possession of a narcotic, resisting arrest

Philip Simmons, age 55, of Hyde Park - DWI

Vicki Ohlinger, age 41, of Hopewell Jct. - DWI

The detail was carried out by:

Members of the Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

Town of the Poughkeepsie Police

Town of East Fishkill Police

Village of Millerton Police

Town of Red Hook Police

Town of Hyde Park Police

The coordinated details were funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation.

