Separate Tractor-Trailer Crashes Shut Down I-84 Stretches

Two separate tractor-trailer crashes just an hour apart wreaked havoc with traffic on Interstate 84 amid the heavy rain and dangerous winds during the potent storm.

Both crashes happened within miles in Dutchess County.

The first took place around 10 a.m., Monday, April 13, when high winds caused a tractor-trailer traveling westbound to rollover near mile marker 42 in Fishkill, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The driver was not injured, but the roadway was closed for about two hours to allow a damaged guide rail to be repaired and for the vehicle to be towed, state police said.

The second crash, also caused by high winds and slick roads, took place around 11:30 a.m., Monday, near the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, when a trailer being hauled by a large pickup truck overturned, Hicks said.

A large trailer pulled by a pickup truck overturned due to high winds and slick roadways. New York State Police

The vehicle was traveling westbound, so police were able to open the shoulder to allow for traffic to pass, he said.

All lanes of the interstate have reopened.

Hicks said state police have been receiving numerous reports of downed trees and lines due to the severe weather conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.