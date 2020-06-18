Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Road Rage: Area Man Accused Of Menacing With BB Gun

Joe Lombardi
An area man has been accused of menacing victims with a BB gun in a road-rage incident, New York State police said.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, troopers in Columbia County responded to Route 9G in Greenport for a report of a road-rage incident involving a handgun near the roundabout intersection east of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. 

It is alleged Dutchess County resident Paul Artis, 31, of Tivoli, engaged in the incident with another vehicle, and menaced the occupants with the BB gun.

Artis was charged with second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was arraigned virtually before the town of Livingston Court, and released on his own recognizance. 

 He is next scheduled to appear before the town of Greenport Court on Monday, Sept. 21.

