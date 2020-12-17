Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
Request For Donations For Letter Carrier Is A Scam, U.S. Postal Service Says

Kathy Reakes
Putnam County residents are receiving holiday cards in their mailboxes asking for donations for a Garrison letter carrier. Don't send money, it's a scam. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

This story has been updated.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam asking for donations for a letter carrier in Garrison.

According to the United States Postal Inspectors Service, residents are receiving a holiday card in their mailboxes asking for Christmas donations for a letter carrier in Garrison.

The request is a scam, the service said.

"Don't take the bait, call postal inspectors," they said.

If you did receive a card for the request, call 877-876-2455.

