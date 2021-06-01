Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police ID Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 21-year-old man shot to death in Poughkeepsie has been identified.
A 21-year-old man shot to death in Poughkeepsie has been identified. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death while hanging out with friends in the area.

Arion J. Stith was found shot to death around 1:04 a.m., Friday, May 28 when the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot.

Stith, a former Poughkeepsie resident who had been living in North Carolina, was transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

"The victim had been hanging out with friends on the rear porch and in the rear yard of 81 Washington Street when an unknown subject opened fire on them from Marshall Street," City of Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark said.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.