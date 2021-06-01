Police ID Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death while hanging out with friends in the area.

Arion J. Stith was found shot to death around 1:04 a.m., Friday, May 28 when the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot.

Stith, a former Poughkeepsie resident who had been living in North Carolina, was transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

"The victim had been hanging out with friends on the rear porch and in the rear yard of 81 Washington Street when an unknown subject opened fire on them from Marshall Street," City of Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark said.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.