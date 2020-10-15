Police Ask Public's Help In Locating Woman Allegedly Involved In Grand Larceny Incident

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman who allegedly used a fraudulent check to steal thousands of dollars earlier this year.

An alert was issued by State Police in Dover Plains on Wednesday, Oct. 14 regarding a wanted woman who stole more than $3,000 at Key Bank in Pawling.

The alleged grand larceny happened on Friday, Jan. 31, though new photos were released by investigators this week.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Dover Plains by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 9389916.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.