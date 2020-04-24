Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: 'I Dare You,' Says Cuomo, Firing Back At Mitch McConnell Over State Bankruptcy
Police & Fire

Photos: Injured, Unresponsive Bear Hit By Vehicle Rescued By Responders In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The sequence of photos shows the black bear initially unresponsive after being hit by the vehicle on Route 44 (top left) to walking freely into the woods (bottom photos) after receiving medical attention.
The sequence of photos shows the black bear initially unresponsive after being hit by the vehicle on Route 44 (top left) to walking freely into the woods (bottom photos) after receiving medical attention. Photo Credit: State Police

A black bear that was injured and unresponsive after being hit by a vehicle was rescued by a team of responders from several agencies.

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Thursday night, April 23 on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.

The bear, though unresponsive, had no obvious external wounds and appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle, state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks said.

Responding troopers enlisted help from the New York State Environmental Police, who contacted a wildlife rehabilitator.

The Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center representative provided medical attention to the injured bear, and after a recovery period, the bear was moved via blanket to a nearby wooded area. The bear was last seen walking into the woods under its own power.

New York State Environmental Conservation Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

"Big thanks to Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center for the medical assistance," the state police said. "We're always here to help, regardless of who you are."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.