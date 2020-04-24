Photos: Injured, Unresponsive Bear Hit By Vehicle Rescued By Responders In Area

A black bear that was injured and unresponsive after being hit by a vehicle was rescued by a team of responders from several agencies.

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Thursday night, April 23 on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.

The bear, though unresponsive, had no obvious external wounds and appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle, state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks said.

Responding troopers enlisted help from the New York State Environmental Police, who contacted a wildlife rehabilitator.

The Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center representative provided medical attention to the injured bear, and after a recovery period, the bear was moved via blanket to a nearby wooded area. The bear was last seen walking into the woods under its own power.

New York State Environmental Conservation Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

"Big thanks to Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center for the medical assistance," the state police said. "We're always here to help, regardless of who you are."

