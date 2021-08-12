Petition Started To Rename New TZB To Honor Hudson Valley Firefighter Who Died Rescuing Others

Following the scandal and resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Change.Org petition has been started and gained more than 9,000 signatures to change the official name of the new Tappan Zee Bridge to honor a Rockland County firefighter who died rescuing others.

The new bridge's official, though seldom used name, is the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

Andrew Cuomo changed the official name of the bridge in June 2017 to honor his late father.

Since then, there has been much controversy over the move, especially since polls showed a large majority of New Yorkers wanted the official name to be Tappan Zee.

The petition says that "Given recent events, it is only right that the bridge is renamed. While there is an understandable drive to revert back to The Tappan Zee Bridge, we feel that there is a name more worthy of being honored."

The petition organizers have chosen to name the bridge after former Rockland County resident and Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd who died in March of this year while rescuing multiple residents from a nursing home fire. He was age 35.

"Jared’s sacrifice enabled other people to have life," the petition says. "Jared exemplified community, volunteerism, and selflessness and is someone that the whole state of New York should be proud to call one of their sons."

They are proposing the bridge be renamed The Firefighter Jared C. Lloyd Memorial Bridge.

The petition has been gaining steam, including from local elected officials.

James Foley, Rockland County Legislator District 17, supports the change: "This bridge is in my Rockland County Legislature District and there is not a better person to name this bridge after," he said. "I ask others to sign and 'share' this petition."

Residents have hopped on board as well with many saying that although returning to the TZB would be a good move, naming the bridge after Lloyd would work as well.

"He’s a hero," said another petition signer. "He deserves to be recognized greatly."

Another wrote: "This man is worthy of being remembered, unlike the man for whom the bridge is currently named."

As of Thursday, Aug. 12, 9.596 people have signed the petition. The organizers are attempting to reach 10,000 to be able to present the idea to lawmakers.

To view the petition, click here.

