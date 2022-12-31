Person Rescued From Vehicle After 3-Car Crash In Putnam County

A three-car crash in the Hudson Valley left one person trapped in their vehicle with injuries.

The accident happened on Saturday, Dec. 24 around 6:40 p.m. in Putnam County on Route 9D in the area of Durisol Road, according to members of Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1.

After arriving, firefighters found a three-car crash with one person trapped in their vehicle and were able to rescue them.

The road was then cleared while members of the fire department handled traffic on the busy road.

The accident was one of five calls the department responded to on Christmas Eve.

