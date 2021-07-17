Parolee Nabbed With Guns, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man on parole was busted for alleged possession of a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop by state police.

Orange County resident Tyrone Burkes, age 33, was arrested on Thursday, July 15, in the City of Newburgh during a traffic stop, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Burks was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Farrington Street in the city of Newburgh.

He attempted to flee the scene on foot. Burks, of Newburgh, was in possession of a shoulder bag that contained a loaded 9mm Ruger Handgun, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

He was also in possession of over $9,000 in cash, Nevel said.

Burks is currently on parole was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Endangering the welfare of a child

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstructing governmental administration

He was arraigned in Orange County Court and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

The traffic stop was made in conjunction with the City of Newburgh Police department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.