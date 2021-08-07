One Killed In Shooting Outside Area Sports Bar, Police Say

One person was killed during a shooting outside a popular area sports bar.

The incident took place around 2 a.m, Saturday, Aug. 7, in Sullivan County outside of Nelly's Sports Bar located at 456 Broadway in Monticello.

According to Johnstone, when police arrived on the scene in response to a shots fire call they found an unresponsive 29-year-old man lying on the sidewalk outside of the bar, Lt. Mark Johnstone with the Monticello Police.

The victim was found to have sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently declared dead at the scene, Johnstone said.

Police have not released the victim's identity pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Monticello Police were assisted by:

New York State Police

Sullivan County District Attorney's Office

Sullivan County Sheriff Office

Mobile Medic Ambulance

Monticello Fire Department

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

