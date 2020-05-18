Man Who Reported Being Shot May Not Have Been, Police Say

A man who told police he was shot in the buttocks while walking down the street, might not have been shot after doctors couldn't find a bullet hole.

The incident took place around 2:26 .m., Sunday, May 17, when the City of Poughkeepsie Police received a 911 call reporting a person shot in the of Spruce Street.

The 911 caller told officers the shooting had taken place 20 minutes earlier in the area of Mill and North Clover streets, City of Poughkeepsie Det. Lt. Matt Clark said.

Responding officers found a highly intoxicated 35-year-old Bronx man reporting he had been walking along when suddenly he realized he was shot in the buttocks, fell, and struck his head, said Clark.

The victim was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

After X-rays it was determined that no bullet was inside the victim's buttocks, medical personnel were unable to say if the victim had been shot or had suffered some other type of injury, Clark said.

An examination of the victim’s pants found there was no hole to indicate a bullet had passed through the victim’s pants.

When asked about this apparent inconsistency the victim said: “I didn’t pull a gun” and became uncooperative.

Witnesses in the area were also intoxicated and could provide no information to assist in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

