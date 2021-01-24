Man Who Fled From Troopers In Westchester Turns Himself In, Police Say

A man turned himself in to New York State Police following a pursuit on I-87 in Westchester.

Elisha D. Vazquez, age 39, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Dec. 26 in the town of Greenburgh, said the state police.

According to police, on Dec. 26, around 10:40 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Greenburgh for a vehicle and traffic violation.

After conducting a license check on the driver, identified as Vazquez, and establishing probable cause to search the vehicle, Vazquez suddenly accelerated and fled the scene of the traffic stop. A pursuit ensued but was terminated shortly after.

With the assistance of the New York State Department of Corrections Community Supervision, troopers were able to contact Vasquez, who turned himself.

Vasquez was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration.

He was released with appearance tickets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.