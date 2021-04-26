Man Who Fled From Authorities Accused Of Having Sex With Underage Teen, Police Say

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man accused of having sex with an underage teen has been apprehended after allegedly attempting to flee from authorities, police said.

On Sunday, April 25, at approximately 12:35 a.m. state police from the Ellenville barracks responded to a residence in Accord for a report of a possible rape.

An investigation revealed that Shane Wyant, from Accord, was having sexual relations with a person younger than 15.

Wyant fled the area before troopers arrived, he was located later at a nearby residence, state police said.

Shane Wyant was charged with first- and second-degree rape, both felonies. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Wyant was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court.

He was released on his own recognizance with a return date of Wednesday, May 5.

An order of protection was served to Wyant to stay away from the victim, according to state police.

