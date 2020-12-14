Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Shot Twice In Area Refuses To Cooperate With Police

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting at Montgomery Street and Garfield Place in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who was shot at least twice in the area is refusing to cooperate with police to provide details.

The 26-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident was found around 6:48 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, after the police department received numerous 911 calls reporting shots fired, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

When officers responded to the area of Montgomery Street and Garfield Place they located multiple shell casing, but no victim, Clark said.

A call to Vassar Medical Center revealed that a shooting victim had just arrived at the hospital.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshots to his buttocks and thigh, Clark said.

He declined to provide any details about the shooting to police, Clark added.

The investigation into this incident continues, anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

