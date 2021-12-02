Man Shot Multiple Times In Area Not Cooperating With Officers, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man who was shot numerous times is allegedly refusing to cooperate with the police.

The victim was found shot around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, when the City of Poughkeepsie Police received a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of a store at 551 Main St.

According to Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers found the victim, a 30-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, shot multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim, who would not cooperate with the investigation, was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery, Clark said.

The victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute inside a store. The suspect left the store and the area, then returned shortly afterward and waited outside for the victim, Clark said.

When the victim walked outside, the suspect shot him several times, then fled north on North White Street, he added.

The suspect was described being a Black male, wearing a camo-blue head/face mask, dark-colored jacket, yellow hooded sweatshirt, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information on this shooting or any other shooting should call 845-451-7577.

