Man Recorded His Sexual Assault Of Child In Area, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A man has been accused of recording his sexual abuse of a child, state police said.
On Friday, Aug. 28, State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks responded to an address in the town of Stanford for a report of sexual assault. 

An investigation revealed Santiago A. Andujar, 41, of Stanford, recorded his sexual assault of a child Andujar was familiar with, state police said.

Andujar was arrested and charged with:

  • use of a child in a sexual performance, a Class C felony, 
  • promoting the sexual performance of a child, a Class D felony, 
  • and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony.

Andujar was arraigned before the town of Stanford Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. 

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

