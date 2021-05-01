Man Nabbed With Crack During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Darius Wood was arrested on Tuesday, April 27 following a traffic stop in the City of Poughkeepsie, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, at approximately 7 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Honda for a violation on North White Street. During the stop, troopers found that Wood was in possession of 1.2 grams of crack cocaine.

Wood, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released on his own recognizance.

