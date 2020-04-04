Man Nabbed Attempting To Buy Vehicle With Stolen ID, State Police Say

A man who had allegedly stolen the identity of an out-of-state victim was nabbed attempting to purchase a vehicle in Dutchess County using the stolen ID.

Francisco J. Gonzalez, 27, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, March 30, by New York State troopers after he allegedly attempted to purchase a vehicle from a dealership in LaGrange, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation found Gonzalez stole the identity of an out-of-state victim and then attempted to purchase a vehicle with forged documentation, Hicks said.

Gonzalez was charged with identity theft, forgery, possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

If you or your business believe you may be the victim of similar crimes committed by Gonzalez, please contact the SP Poughkeepsie Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-677-7379. Please reference case# 9504441.

