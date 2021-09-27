Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Off Road Into Trees, Utility Pole In Area

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy area roadway.

Michael Santiago, age 45, of Poughkeepsie, was pronounced dead following the crash that happened on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, Santiago was driving a 2017 Toyota minivan east on Route 44 near Rossway Road when the Toyota exited the roadway off the southern shoulder

The Toyota struck two signs, a mailbox and a utility pole, authorities reported.

Santiago was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

At this time, authorities believe the primary factors in the crash were "erratic operation and unsafe speed."

The investigation is ongoing.

