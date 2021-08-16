Contact Us
Man, Juveniles Nabbed For Shooting Earlier This Month In Region, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police nabbed two people in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the month.

Sullivan County residents Tahleek Clark, age 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Friday, Aug. 13 for the incident which took place on Monday, Aug. 9 during the early morning hours in Monticello, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The shooting took place at the John Crawford Senior Housing community where multiple shots were fired and at least one person was injured. 

The two, both of Monticello, were charged with:

  • Criminal use of a weapon;
  • Assault;
  • Reckless endangerment.

Additionally, a 14-year-old juvenile from Monticello was charged with assault, Nevel said.

Clark was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail. 

 The juveniles were arraigned at the Sullivan County Family Court.

State Police were assisted by:

  • The Village of Monticello Police Department;
  • The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office. 

