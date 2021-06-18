Man Deliberately Drives Through Detour Barricade In Area, Injures Two Road Workers, Police Say

A man with 11 license suspensions has been arrested for allegedly deliberately driving his vehicle through a barricaded road that was being repaired, injuring two workers in the area.

Police arrested Sullivan County resident Jamiller Drayton, age 38, of Monticello on Thursday, June 10, following the incident.

Around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Drayton was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger on West Broadway in the Village of Monticello, when he approached a road closure at the intersection of Hillside Avenue, said Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Village of Monticello Public Works DPW state DOT workers were repairing a damaged guard rail and had closed a portion of West Broadway while making the repairs, Johnstone said.

Drayton was told by the workers of the detour route he needed to take.

Drayton then told the workers that he didn’t have enough gas to take the detour and then deliberately drove through the barricaded road closure and while doing so ran over the foot of one worker and struck the elbow of another worker with the mirror of the vehicle he was operating, Johnstone added.

Drayton fled the scene but was then followed by another worker to a residence at Fairground Estates at Harmony lane.

Monticello police responded to the residence and took Drayton into custody.

A driver's license check showed that Drayton possessed no NYS driver license and currently has 16 active suspensions on 11 separate dates.

Drayton was charged with:

Felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident.

Due to bail reform, he was released on his own recognizance.

