Man Causes Scene At Northern Westchester T-Mobile Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly causing a scene at a T-Mobile store in the Jefferson Valley Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester man was arrested after allegedly causing a scene at a T-Mobile store by yelling obscenities and scaring customers. 

Jan Kluk, age 66, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, following the disturbance at the store located at 650 Lee Blvd., at the Jefferson Valley Mall, in Yorktown Heights, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, Kluk caused a public disturbance by yelling obscenities and using threatening language in a public place, frightening other patrons. 

He was arrested at the store and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Kluk was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 21. 

