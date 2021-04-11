Man Caught With Large Amounts Of Fentanyl, Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

A 31-year-old man was busted with an alleged large amount of fentanyl and cocaine during a routine traffic stop in the area by New York State Police.

Donavan L. Porter, of New York City, was arrested around 2:05 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, following a stop on Beekman Road in the town of Beekman, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation during the stop discovered Porter was in possession of approximately 23.1 grams of cocaine, and 44.1 grams of oxycodone, Hicks said.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Porter was arraigned before the town of East Fishkill Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.