Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Man Caught With 5 Grams Of Cocaine On I-684 In Southeast, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Rios was pulled over on Interstate 684 in Southeast. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A Connecticut man faces drug charges after he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley, police said. 

On Friday, Feb. 10 around 10:15 p.m., police in Putnam County pulled over a 2012 Acura TL on Interstate 684 in Southeast for violations of traffic and vehicle laws. After a short investigation, officers found the driver to be in possession of five grams of cocaine, according to New York State Police. 

The driver, identified as Danbury resident Kenneth Rios, age 26, was charged with the following: 

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; 
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Rios will appear in the Town of Southeast Court on Friday, March 3. 

