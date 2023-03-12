Man Caught Snorting Cocaine In Carmel Restaurant Parking Lot, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man faces drug charges after allegedly being caught snorting cocaine in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley restaurant.

On Thursday, March 9, a police detective in Putnam County was on patrol in Carmel when he saw an occupied car in the back parking lot of PJ's Restaurant located at 85 US Route 6.

Once he approached the car, the detective saw the occupant snorting a white powdery substance off of a large tray. After investigating, the detective then determined that the man was in possession of a clear plastic baggy that was identified as cocaine, according to Carmel Police.

The man, a resident of Somers whose name was not released, was then taken into custody and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court on Monday, March 20.

