Man Assaults Patient At Rehab Center In Carmel, Police Say

A man faces assault charges after attacking a fellow patient at a Hudson Valley rehabilitation center, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, March 13, around 11:10 a.m., when police responded to the Armes Acres treatment facility in Putnam County located in Carmel at 75 Seminary Hills Rd. for a reported physical assault, according to Carmel Police.

After arriving, officers determined from witness statements that a male patient allegedly assaulted another man who was a patient at the center.

The victim was then taken to Putnam Hospital Center for further treatment.

The suspect, whose name was not released but is a resident of the Bronx, was charged with third-degree assault and will appear in Carmel Justice Court on Tuesday, April 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.