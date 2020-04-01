Man Arrested With Glock, Ammo Following Domestic Incident In Area, Police Say

A 35-year-old Dutchess County man has been arrested for alleged possession of a weapon following a domestic incident.

Jesse Stevens, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Friday, March 27, by the Town of Hyde Park Police after officers responded to a Poughkeepsie home for a report of a domestic incident, said Chief of Police Robert Benson.

According to the chief, when officers arrived, they met with a woman who reported that her husband, Stevens, had physically assaulted her and then left before police arrived.

The victim was able to provide officers with. a description of the vehicle and officers spotted the vehicle a making a u-turn in a parking lot, Benson said.

Officers attempted to stop Stevens, but were unable to until reaching Laurel Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, he said.

During the traffic stop, officers allegedly found alcohol, marijuana, and a fake book that contained a loaded illegal Glock 19 9mm handgun as well as multiple high capacity magazines, Benson said.

Stevens was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, harassment, illegal possession of drugs, and illegal possession of a weapon.

The victim was evaluated by Fairview EMS and released without further medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Stevens was arraigned and is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on a $5,000 cash or a bail $10,000 secure bond as well as a full order of protection.

The Hyde Park Police were assisted by the Fairview Fire District, City of Poughkeepsie Police and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.