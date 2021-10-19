Contact Us
Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse At Unlicensed Daycare In Area

Nicole Valinote
A man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse following an investigation into an incident at an unlicensed Hudson Valley daycare.
According to New York State Police, 40-year-old Rudy Rodriguez was arraigned in Orange County on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Police said the incident took place at an unlicensed daycare in Newburgh. 

Rodriguez, of Newburgh, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was released on $5,000 cash bail, state police said.

