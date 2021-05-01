Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Installing GPS Device To Spy On Protected Victim In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man for allegedly installing a GPS device in order to spy and eavesdrop on a person who had an order of protection against him.
An area man has been arrested for allegedly installing a GPS device in order to eavesdrop and spy on a person who has an order of protection against him.

Dutchess County resident Brett M. Marinaccio, 33, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, by New York State Police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, an investigation determined Marinaccio utilized hidden GPS tracking devices with audio capabilities to eavesdrop on the victim while an order of protection was in place issued by the Dutchess County Family Court to protect the victim.

Marinaccio was charged with:

  • Eavesdropping
  • Criminal Contempt
  • Stalking

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 

 Marinaccio is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

