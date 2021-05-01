Man Accused Of Installing GPS Device To Spy On Protected Victim In Area, Police Say

An area man has been arrested for allegedly installing a GPS device in order to eavesdrop and spy on a person who has an order of protection against him.

Dutchess County resident Brett M. Marinaccio, 33, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, by New York State Police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, an investigation determined Marinaccio utilized hidden GPS tracking devices with audio capabilities to eavesdrop on the victim while an order of protection was in place issued by the Dutchess County Family Court to protect the victim.

Marinaccio was charged with:

Eavesdropping

Criminal Contempt

Stalking

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Marinaccio is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

