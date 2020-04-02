Man Accused Of Endangering Welfare Of Child At Area Facility

A man working at a mental health facility in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of one of the vulnerable children being treated there , State Police said.

New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County out of Rhinebeck were contacted on Sunday, March 22 by Astor Services for Children and Families regarding an incident involving a staff member and care recipient.

According to police, the investigation at the Rhinebeck facility determined that Hyde Park resident Tarell Heard, an employee working at Astor Services for Children and Families, endangered the welfare of a child under the age of 16.

The nature of the alleged abuse was not released by police investigators.

Heard, 38 was arrested on Tuesday, March 31 and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony. Heard was released and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the village of Rhinebeck Court on Wednesday, May 20.

