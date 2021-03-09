Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim, Stealing His Belongings In Area

Kathy Reakes
The hotel where the assault and theft took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man and then stealing items from his motel room.

Sullivan County resident James Colon, of the village of Liberty, was arrested on Sunday, March 7, by state police after they responded to a Liberty motel for an assault and theft complaint, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that while Colon was a resident at the Knights Inn on Route 52, he was visiting another patron of the hotel. During the visit, Colon became angry and struck the patron in the face causing that individual a broken nose, Nevel said.

Colon then stole money and electronic devices to include a Playstation 4, laptops, and money, he added.

Investigators recovered the stolen items in Colon’s room. He was charged with robbery and assault and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on bail.

