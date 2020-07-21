Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Him? Police Ask Help Locating Area Grand Larceny Suspect

Zak Failla
A photo has been released of a grand larceny suspect in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man allegedly spent more than $2,000 with a stolen credit card during a shopping spree in Dutchess County, State Police said.

New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck are attempting to identify and locate a man who is wanted for alleged grand larceny in the town of Rhinebeck.

It is alleged that the man (pictured above) used a stolen credit card to purchase a specialized Roubaix bicycle and a pair of sunglasses that cost more than $2,000 from a Rhinebeck business on Saturday, June 27.

No other descriptive information of the suspect has been provided by State Police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Rhinebeck by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 9698912.

