Know Her? State Police Seek Public's Help Locating Woman Wanted For Larceny In Area

Kathy Reakes
Know Her? New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying the woman wanted for alleged shoplifting.
New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a woman wanted for theft at an area supermarket.

The incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 3, when state police began investigating the theft of goods from the TOPS supermarket on Route 9 in Rhinebeck, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, at around 6:45 p.m. the woman, described as being 5-feet-10, with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black sweater, jeans, and Ugg style boots, stole goods from the store. 

 The suspect was confronted by store security in the parking lot and then fled in an older model Dodge Stratus containing two additional people.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of the pictured individual is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. 

 Please refer to case# 9959750.

