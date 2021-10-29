Hudson Valley Woman Admits To Abusing 7-Month-Old Granddaughter, Causing Her To Go Blind

A Hudson Valley grandmother has pleaded guilty to assaulting her baby granddaughter, causing the child to go blind.

Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 45, of Middletown, made the plea on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The assault, which occurred in February 2020, at Bennett’s home on Bedford Avenue, in the City of Middletown, resulted in the child suffering serious physical injury including damage to her brain and eyes, and rendered the child blind, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to Hoovler, Middletown Police officers and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett’s residence and found the 7-month-old baby unresponsive and exhibiting facial bruising.

Following an investigation, Bennett was arrested by the City of Middletown Police Department.

“It is unthinkable that these injuries could have been inflicted by the person who was primarily responsible for this child’s wellbeing,” said Hoovler.

Bennett remains remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail in the amount of $150,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond, or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

