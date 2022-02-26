Contact Us
Hudson Valley Trio Facing Gang Assault Charges After Snowmobile Dispute

Kathy Reakes
Three area men are facing gang assault charges following a dispute over a snowmobile last month. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

New York State Police at Catskill in Greene County announced the recent arrest of Cody Edwards, age 30, and Clyde Edwards, age 53, both of Catskill, and Ulster County resident Casey Edwards, age 28, of Saugerties for gang assault.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the arrests are the result of an investigation into an altercation that occurred in the hamlet of Palenville in the town of Catskill following the dispute over snowmobile use that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 31.

All three were arraigned at the town of Catskill Court and released.

